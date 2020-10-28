There's now a lot of speculation on Thunder Rosa possibly joining AEW or WWE.

As noted, Serena Deeb captured the NWA World Women's Title from Rosa during last night's UWN Primetime Live event from the National Wrestling Alliance and the United Wrestling Network.

In an update, Dave Meltzer noted on Twitter that the title change had been rumored for some time, and that both AEW and WWE have interest in signing Rosa.

With that said, PWInsider adds that Rosa remains under contract to the NWA, and this title change is not a situation where she is leaving for another company, at least for now.

Regarding Deeb, who is now with AEW after being released from her WWE Performance Center job earlier this year, word was that the NWA Women's World Title will continue to be represented on AEW TV. Tonight's Dynamite episode will see Deeb defend her title against Leyla Hirsch.

Stay tuned for updates on Rosa and Deeb coming out of last night's title change.