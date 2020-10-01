Season 4 of WWE Story Time has been officially announced for the WWE Network.

WWE announced today that the animated series will return on Friday, October 9, and will be available on the free version of the WWE Network. A new episode will air on demand each week.

The narrator for season 4 will be WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler. WWE Hall of Famer Gene Okerlund hosted the first 3 seasons. During a recent edition of Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions, Lawler admitted that he hopes to be very involved with the show.

"Yes, I'm really excited about that. Yeah, I am, hopefully as involved as possible," Lawler said. "Here I am working on it. It's a show that's going to be on WWE Network, called 'Story Time', and it's been around a while. Mean Gene Okerlund was the past host, and I feel honored that they called on me to kind of take Mean Gene's place as the host.

"I'll come on, introduce some guys that are going to be telling old road stories like you and I have been doing here for this past show. But it's really funny and I just - believe it or not, just today, before we started doing the show was the first time I got to see what I look like as an animated King."

Season 4 of Story Time will feature stories from Big Show, The Miz, Christian, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, Xavier Woods, Natalya, Ruby Riott, Bruce Prichard, plus WWE Hall of Famers Mark Henry, Bret Hart, JBL and The Godfather.