As noted, WWE plans to build the upcoming Survivor Series event around the 30-year anniversary of The Undertaker, who will also be reportedly making a live appearance at the pay-per-view.

WWE Network's Twitter account confirmed the report on Sunday.

In the lead-up to the Survivor Series, WWE Network is airing "30 Days of The Deadman" programming, which began after last night's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view with an episode of WWE Untold, featuring the rivalry between The Undertaker and Randy Orton. There will be a new documentary airing every week until Survivor Series, which takes place on November 22.

The Undertaker made his WWE TV debut on November 22, 1990, at the Survivor Series pay-per-view, as the mystery partner for the Million Dollar Team led by WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase. Incidentally, this year's Survivor Series also takes place on the same date.

Meanwhile, AEW star Chris Jericho, who also celebrated his 30-year anniversary recently on AEW Dynamite, congratulated The Dead Man via Twitter.