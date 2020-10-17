WWE filed for some new trademarks on October 13, according to PWInsider. The names included: Jinny, Johnny Saint, Joseph Conners, Kenny Williams, Levi Muir, and Dominick.

Each filing was for Goods & Services for: "wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment."

As noted, last week WWE applied to trademark "WWE Saturday Morning Slam" which was a kids show that ran on the CW network for 38 episodes from August 2012 through May 2013. Flash Morgan Webster, Ilja Dragunov, Isla Dawn, and Jack Starz were also filed on this date.

On October 8, WWE looked to lock up "WWE Main Event" and "WWE LiveWire."