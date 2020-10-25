Jeff Hardy vs. Elias

We go back to the ring and out comes Elias with his guitar. He plugs his "Universal Truth" album that drops tomorrow. Elias starts singing a song about Jeff Hardy, poking at him for getting a DUI. Out next comes Hardy as the pyro goes off and Mike Rome does the introductions. Hardy poses in the corner as more pyro explodes.

The bell rings and they go at it as there's some tension. They break and Elias drops Hardy first. Elias keeps control but misses a right hand and a clothesline. Hardy with an Atomic Drop and a takedown, then a neck snap for a 2 count. Hardy works Elias over while he's down now. Hardy focuses on the arm and keeps control. Elias turns the hold around and takes Hardy down. Elias ground Hardy in the middle of the ring but Hardy reverses it on the mat.

Elias tosses Hardy to the floor and follows. They go into the barrier but Hardy turns it around and brings it back in the ring. Elias goes right back to the floor for a breather but Hardy kicks him through the ropes. Hardy leaps off the steel ring steps but Elias moves and Hardy crashes into the barrier ribs-first. The referee counts now as Elias returns to the ring. Hardy makes it right back in before the 10 count, just in time.

Elias works Hardy over in the middle of the ring, beating him into the corner and unloading. Elias drops Hardy in the corner and then levels him with a shoulder. Fans boo as Elias yells out, wasting some time before covering for a 2 count. They go back and forth now as Hardy fights back and up. Hardy drops Elias with a kick. Fans rally as Hardy blocks a shot and keeps fighting. Hardy with an inverted Atomic Drop and the signature double leg drop. Hardy comes right back with a dropkick for a close 2 count as Elias powers out to stay in the match. Both Superstars are down now.

Hardy gets up first but Elias blocks a Twist of Fate. Hardy ends up on Elias' shoulders as Elias overpowers. Hardy tries to counter that but Elias ends up turning it into a powerbomb. Hardy kicks out at 2. Hardy charges and hits an elbow, then a kick. Hardy hits Whisper In the Wind but Elias kicks out right before the 3 count. More back and forth now. Hardy with a Twist of Fate as fans cheer him on. Hardy goes to the top for the Swanton Bomb but Elias rolls to the apron. Hardy is still about to leap to the apron for the attack but Elias rolls to the floor.

Hardy comes down from the top turnbuckle. Elias grabs his guitar while crawling on the floor but Hardy takes it from him and delivers a guitar shot over the back, shattering it while Elias is down. The referee calls the match.

Winner by DQ: Elias

