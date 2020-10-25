Otis vs. The Miz

We go back to the ring and out first comes The Miz with John Morrison. Out next comes Heavy Machinery - Otis with Tucker. Otis is carrying his Money In the Bank briefcase, and his MITB lunch box. Otis' Money In the Bank briefcase with title shot is on the line in this match.

The bell rings and they go at it. Otis unloads early on. Miz fights back and goes for an early Skull Crushing Finale but it's blocked. Otis drops Miz and stands on his chest as the referee counts. Otis stomps on Miz and yells out. Otis ends up on the floor but Miz misses a shot through the ropes, still landing on the floor. Otis drops him and slams him head-first into the announce table twice.

Otis brings it back in but Morrison provides a distraction from the apron, allowing Miz to hit a knee and then a big DDT. Otis kicks out at 2. More back and forth again but Miz gets the upperhand. Miz drops Otis for another 2 count. Otis fights but Miz rocks him and applies a Sleeper hold. Otis fades some. They tangle again but Miz ends up leveling Otis with a big boot. Fans chant "you suck!" at Miz now. Miz delivers the It Kicks to Otis but he just takes them and hulks up some. Miz keeps kicking but Otis dances and hulks up. Otis levels Miz with a shoulder and more offense, dropping Miz again. Otis dances and runs over Miz with another shoulder. Otis catches Miz with a big flapjack. Otis with a splash in the corner.

Otis goes for the Caterpillar but Miz ends up on the floor. They come back in and Morrison tries to interfere from the apron. He has the briefcase but the referee catches him. Morrison is ejected by the referee. Otis rolls a distracted Miz up for a 2 count. Otis levels Miz with a discus clothesline for a close 2 count.

Tucker ends up decking Otis with the briefcase, knocking him out. Fans boo the heel turn. Miz is shocked. Miz takes advantage and covers Otis for the pin to win the Money In the Bank briefcase.

Winner and New Money In the Bank Briefcase Holder: The Miz

