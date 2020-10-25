Hell In a Cell for the WWE Title: Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

We go back to the Cell for tonight's main event as WWE Champion Drew McIntyre comes out to a pop. Randy Orton suddenly appears behind Drew in all black. Orton attacks and a brawl breaks out at ringside.

They brawl back and forth around the ringside area as the referee yells at them to get inside the Cell. They finally bring it in the Cell and Drew shuts the door behind him. The bell finally rings as they regroup and stare each other down, talking trash. Orton unloads with strikes in the middle of the ring. Drew fights back with rights. Drew takes it to the corner with a kick and punch, a big chop. Orton goes for the RKO but it's blocked. Drew sends Orton over the top rope, to the floor and into the steel Cell wall.

Drew takes control and uses the steel, kneeling down and taunting Orton in his face. Drew brings it back in for a 2 count. Drew beats Orton back around the ringside area now. Drew scoops Orton and rag-dolls him, slamming him into the Cell wall and then the ring post. Drew smirks as Orton is down on the ground in pain, selling the beating. Drew grabs a steel chair and yells at the camera man to remove. Drew with a big chair shot now. Orton crawls around on his knees trying to get away. Drew slams Orton back into the Cell wall. Drew tosses half of the steel steps but Orton dodges it. Drew continues to dominate Orton, bringing him back into the ring and yelling at him to get up.

Drew readies for a Claymore Kick but Orton jumps up with a big steel chair shot to the knee. Orton takes Drew down with a shot and then drives the chair down into his fractured jaw. Orton keeps Drew down and covers for a quick pin attempt. Orton slingshots Drew under the bottom rope, hurting the jaw again. Orton kneels down and taunts Drew in his face while holding his head on top of the steel ring steps. Orton smashes Drew into the steel. Orton kneels back down and grinds Drew's face into the steel of the Cell wall, making him yell out. Orton manhandles Drew some more around the ring. Orton tries to send Drew into the steel but a Glasgow Kiss gets Drew an opening. Drew sends Orton into the steel. Orton fights back and turns it around with a thumb to the eye. Orton whips Drew into half of the steel ring steps that were standing up at ringside. Drew hits shoulder-first and goes back down.

Orton brings it back into the ring but Drew fights back from his knees. Orton fights to his feet now in the middle of the ring. Orton catches his arm and drops him into a backbreaker. Drew kicks out at 1. Orton grabs Drew by his face and picks him up, wasting time and gloating. Drew rocks him and then unloads with strikes. Orton fights but Drew gets the upperhand. Orton with a shot to the gut. Drew comes right back out of the corner. Drew goes on and hits a big belly-to-belly suplex. Drew launches Orton across the ring again as the crowd cheers him on.

Drew yells at Orton to get back up. Drew kicks Orton in the gut. Orton blocks the Futureshock DDT. Drew blocks the counter and nails a neckbreaker. Drew kips up and gets another pop as he waits for Orton to get back up. Drew scoops Orton on his shoulders but Orton slides off and goes to the floor for a breather. Drew stays on him. They trade more shots at ringside. Drew ends up tossing Orton over his head, putting him through the table at ringside, the one Orton stood up earlier. Fans chant "this is awesome!" now.

Drew gets up to his knees but they're both slow to recover. Orton is still down on his back at ringside. Drew grabs Orton's head and talks trash in his face. Drew brings it back in the ring but Orton hits a low blow with the ropes. Orton with the second rope draping DDT but Drew still kicks out at 1. Orton shows some frustration now. Orton goes under the ring and brings the bolt cutters out. The referee warns him. Orton cuts the chain lock off the Cell door. The door is unlocked now. Orton opens it up as the referee checks on Drew in the ring.

The referee yells at Orton to come back in. Drew goes out and attacks Orton, sending him into the barrier. Tom reminds us the match must end by pinfall or submission in the ring, no count outs or disqualifications. Orton counters Drew and sends him into the steel of the Cell. Drew is down in front of the Cell door now. The referee tells Orton to bring it back in. Orton looks to the top of the Cell and starts climbing up. Drew sits up at ringside and watches Orton climb. Orton is on top of the Cell now. He stands up and looks down at Drew. Drew nods his head as they talk more trash to each other. The referee warns Drew not to climb. Drew starts climbing to the top of the Cell.

Drew is on top of the Cell now. They stare each other down. Orton picks up a pipe and swings it but Drew ducks it. Drew takes Orton down and unloads with big right hands. Drew stands back up and yells out. Orton hits him in the Claymore leg with the pipe, Drew goes down. Orton starts climbing back down to the floor now. Drew crawls over but Orton is already down on the side of the Cell wall. Drew is right next to him. They're both hanging on the side of the Cell, trading a few taps here and there. Orton slams Drew's face into the Cell wall, and again. McIntyre is about to fall. Orton tries to break his grip. Orton knocks Drew off the side of the Cell and he crashes through the announce table down below. Fans chant "holy s--t!" now. Orton looks down and smiles at the carnage.

Drew is already moving but there's blood coming out of his mouth, and he's gasping for air. Orton crawls over and gets in his face to taunt him. Orton takes his time working Drew back around the ring near the Cell door. We get more replays of Drew's big Cell bump through the table. Drew is also dragging himself into the Cell now. Orton tries to help Drew back to his feet. Drew rolls back into the ring now. Orton rolls in behind him and slowly stalks him, getting to his knees. Drew is still down face-first, trying to recover. Orton pounds on the mat and waits for Drew to get up.

Orton pounds on the mat some more and goes for the RKO but Drew back-slides him for a close 2 count out of nowhere. Drew bounces off the ropes and nails a big Claymore as they both go back down. Orton rolls to the floor to avoid the pin. Drew follows him but they're both hurting and moving slow. Drew rolls Orton right back into the ring. Orton looks to be out and Drew is slow to move. Drew goes to the corner and waits for Orton to get up. Drew gets hyped up now as the crowd rallies and cheers him on. Orton ducks the Claymore, then comes right back with the RKO for the pin to win the title.

Winner and New WWE Champion: Randy Orton

This is from our live WWE Hell In a Cell coverage. Click here to join our full coverage of the event...