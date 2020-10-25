Hell In a Cell for the SmackDown Women's Title: Sasha Banks vs. Bayley (c)

We go back to the Cell and out first comes Sasha Banks to a pop. SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley is out next but the Network feed cuts out as soon as she enters the Cell.

We're back live to Banks dropkicking Bayley's steel chair as she swings. The chair flies to the outside. The match begins and Bayley goes out to stall. Sasha brings it back in and works he rover. Sasha with a choke in the corner. Back and forth now. Banks misses a baseball slide and gets sent into the steel. Bayley brings a kendo stick from under the ring but misses. Banks avoids more kendo shots. Banks grabs the stick and throws it through the Cell wall, almost hitting Cole. Bayley rocks Banks with an elbow. Bayley grabs another kendo stick and Banks blocks it. Banks with a knee strike. She stands a table up on the floor now.

Bayley decks Banks and moves the table. Banks wedges her against the steel with the table. Bans runs up the table and nails a running double knees. Banks goes to the top and hits a Meteora for a close 2 count. Banks brings steel chairs into the ring now. Bayley dodges a swing and rolls Banks for a 2 count. Bayley sends Banks back to the floor and she lands on the table. Bayley goes on and misses another chair shot. Banks ends up driving Bayley into the steel with another double knees. More back and forth now. Banks with a running dropkick that sends Bayley into the steel steps. Banks goes under the ring for kendo sticks, putting them between the steps and the Cell. Bayley blocks a suplex onto the sticks. Banks blocks the same. Bayley with a drop toe hold into the sticks that were hanging and the steel steps.

Banks sends kendo sticks into Banks' throat. Bayley with a 2 count. More high impact offense between two now. Banks puts Bayley's head into a chair but Bayley drops her onto the chair. Bayley wedges the chair into the turnbuckles but Banks ends up sending her into it with a knee. Bayley ends up hitting a sunset flip Buckle Bomb into a chair. Bayley with a close 2 count. Bayley goes to the top for the big elbow drop but Banks kicks out at 2. Banks with a Lungblower and a Banks Statement. Bayley puts Banks into the apron cover and slams her head into the apron beam. Bayley with kendo stick shots now. Bayley brings out duct tape and rope. She tapes two sticks together and hangs them between the ring and the Cell. Banks ends up grabbing a fire extinguisher from under the ring and spraying it in Bayley's face from the floor as Bayley walks over to the ropes in the ring. Bayley is blinded now. She's trying to get out of the Cell door but it's locked.

Bayley grabs her chair but Banks takes it. Banks unloads on Bayley and beats her down by the door with strikes, yelling at her as fans cheer her on. Banks launches Bayley into the steel wall, and again. Banks with a Meteora against the Cell and another aggressive beatdown. Banks rolls Bayley in the ring. Banks grabs a kendo stick from under the ring and brings it in. Banks unloads with tons of kendo stick shots and then tosses it away. Banks goes up top for a big Frogsplash onto the chair but Bayley gets it up in the way. Banks lands hard but it also hurts Bayley. Bayley slams Banks face-first onto the floor, then brings it back in for a close 2 count. Bayley is frustrated now as she screams out.

The Network cuts out once again but comes back to Bayley standing over Banks with a chair, waiting for her to get back up. Bayley taunts Banks as she tries to get back up. Bayley with a Bayley-to-Belly on the chair but Banks ends up turning it into the Banks Statement with the steel chair wrapped around her head. Bayley tries to hang on but she finally taps out for the submission to win the title.

Winner and New SmackDown Women's Champion: Sasha Banks

