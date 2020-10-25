WWE United States Title Match: Slapjack vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

We go back to the ring and out comes WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley of The Hurt Business. Slapjack is out next to represent RETRIBUTION.

The bell rings and Slapjack goes right to work on Lashley. Lashley gets the upperhand and overpowers. Lashley beats Slapjack into the corner and works him over as the referee backs him off. Lashley keeps going in the corner but Slapjack ends up hitting a dropkick. Slapjack mounts some offense and hits a corner cannonball but Lashley kicks out.

Slapjack keeps fighting and drops Lashley with a DDT for a close 2 count. The Network feed here cuts out for the fourth or fifth time tonight. We come back to Slapjack punching Lashley. Slapjack goes to the corner but Lashley cuts him off and presses him high, dropping him. Lashley works Slapjack over and launches him with a big belly-to-belly suplex.

Lashley keeps control and nails a big Spinebuster. Lashley then applies the Hurt Lock for the submission win.

Winner: Bobby Lashley

