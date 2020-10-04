- Above is the WWE NXT "Takeover: 31" Pre-show video for tonight, featuring Scott Stanford and Sam Roberts on the panel. McKenzie Mitchell, NXT Loud artist Corey Taylor and others also make appearances.

- It was announced on the Takeover Pre-show that tonight's opening match will be Johnny Gargano vs. NXT North American Champion Damian Priest. The title will be on the line. Remember to join us for live coverage at this link.

- It looks like Vic Joseph and Wade Barrett will be back to work for tonight's Takeover event after missing a few weeks of NXT TV, reportedly due to COVID-19 concerns. Vic appeared in the video from earlier today, revealing the new Capitol Wrestling Center (formerly known as the WWE Performance Center), and Barrett tweeted the following on the show.