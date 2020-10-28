There was reportedly another COVID-19 outbreak recently at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

According to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, the outbreak happened on Friday and people who were at the facility, whether they tested positive or negative, were asked to quarantine for two weeks due to contact tracing

Meltzer's report did not name any specific talents or personnel who were placed under quarantine. However, he reported that the outbreak included people scheduled for this Wednesday's special episode of NXT Halloween Havoc. As a result, "aspects of the show are going to have to be changed," he added.

The report also noted that none of the regular fixtures on NXT television have tested positive.

WWE has yet to respond to reports of the latest outbreak.

As of this writing, a total of 100 fans were scheduled to attend the tapings at the Capitol Wrestling Center. They were scheduled to be tested for COVID-19 in Winter Park, FL, Tuesday night and were to be allowed to attend the tapings only if they cleared the test. This has been the weekly procedure since NXT allowed fans back on the shows recently.

As noted, the special Halloween Havoc edition of WWE NXT is scheduled to have an eight minute overrun on the USA Network.