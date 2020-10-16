On last week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, WWE broke up The New Day as part of the WWE Draft by sending Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods to Monday Night Raw and keeping Big E on the blue brand.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the idea behind the decision was to get Big E "out of the comedic mode" and make him a more serious competitor and give him singles push in the process.

Meltzer noted that talk of pushing Big E as a singles star had started several weeks leading up to the WWE Draft.

As per the pre-draft pools, The New Day was listed as one team that could have been picked by the same brand. However, this is not the first time that WWE has broken up tag teams in the draft in order to push individual stars.

The Observer also noted while Big E, Daniel Bryan, and Jey Uso are expected to be the main singles babyfaces on SmackDown going forward, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Lars Sullivan, and King Corbin will be the biggest heels. The report also said that Otis and Kevin Owens will be pushed as singles babyface acts.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

