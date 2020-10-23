All WWE talents are reportedly scheduled for a mandatory counseling session on Wednesday, October 28.

The counseling session will take place via video stream and the topic of discussion will be keeping healthy relationships, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Total Life Counseling in Florida will be conducting the session for all talents. The first conference will be the main presentation and the second Zoom link given will be for later individual breakout sessions. A second smaller group session is being held to give talent the opportunity to participate and ask questions in a smaller group setting.

It was noted by the Observer that the counseling session is a response to the "#SpeakingOut" movement on social media, charges against various wrestlers, the recent Candy Cartwright vs. Matt Riddle/WWE lawsuit, and an attempt to change the longstanding company and industry culture from the previous generation.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

