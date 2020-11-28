AEW announced Shanna is returning on this Tuesday's Dark (7 pm ET on AEW's YouTube channel) to face Tesha Price. Shanna has been off TV due to the pandemic (travel restrictions) with her most recent AEW match taking place back on February 26 in a Fatal 4-Way match with Hikaru Shida, Big Swole, and Yuka Sakazaki.

Below is the full lineup:

* Shanna vs. Tesha Price

* Adam Priest and Sean Maluta vs. Best Friends with Orange Cassidy

* Griff Garrison and Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Cezar Bononi and Ryzin

* Danny Limelight vs. Brandon Cutler

* Stu Grayson and Evil Uno vs. Baron Black and Fuego Del Sol

* Leva Bates vs. Alex Gracia

* Matt Sydal vs. Aaron Solow

* KTB vs. Shawn Spears with Tully Blanchard

* Angel Fashion, VSK, and Shawn Donavan vs. Gunn Club

* George South Jr. and Bobby Wayward vs. The Acclaimed

* 5 and 10 vs. Jurassic Express with Marko Stunt vs. Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela

* Jon Cruz vs. Peter Avalon

* KiLynn King vs. Katalina Perez

* Lindsay Snow vs. Ivelisse

* Lady Frost vs. Red Velvet

* Chaos Project vs. Alex Chamberlain and Seth Gargis

* Ricky Starks vs. Damian Fenrir

Here's the current lineup for Wednesday's AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming.