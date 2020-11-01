AEW announced this Tuesday's AEW Dark (7 pm ET on AEW's YouTube channel) features 15 matches. Here's the full lineup:
* Alan "5" Angels with Dark Order vs. VSK
* John "4" Silver, Colt Cabana, and 10 with Dark Order vs. Shawn Dean, Cezar Bononi, and Fuego Del Sol
* The Butcher and The Blade with The Bunny vs. Jersey Muscle
* Chaos Project vs. Private Party
* D3 vs. Will Hobbs
* Darby Allin vs. BSHP King
* Dave Dutra vs. Ricky Starks
* Sammy Guevara vs. Lee Johnson
* Leyla Hirsch and Elayna Black vs. Red Velvet and Brandi Rhodes with Dustin Rhodes
* Jurassic Express with Marko Stunt vs. Danny Limelight and KC Navarro
* Frankie Kazarian vs. Ryzin
* Sean Maluta and Alex Chamberlain vs. Griff Garrison and Brian Pillman Jr.
* Aaron Solow and Angel Fashion vs. Max Caster and Anthony Bowens
* Lei'd Tapa vs. KiLynn King
* Evil Uno and Stu Grayson with Dark Order vs. Baron Black and Nick Comoroto
You can check out the announced card for this Wednesday's Dynamite here.
