- Above is the AEW Dynamite Post-Show with Alex Abrahantes giving his thoughts on tonight's show and answering questions from the fans.

- Tonight's AEW Dynamite (full results here) began with a new cold open video, which you can check out below.

NEW COLD OPEN

We are BOUNDLESS!



Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/mdali7vzzi — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 12, 2020

- Two of next week's AEW Dark matches were filmed ahead of tonight's Dynamite: Joey Janela vs. Marko Stunt, and also Travis Titan vs. Ricky Starks.