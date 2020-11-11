- Above is the AEW Dynamite Post-Show with Alex Abrahantes giving his thoughts on tonight's show and answering questions from the fans.
- Tonight's AEW Dynamite (full results here) began with a new cold open video, which you can check out below.
NEW COLD OPEN— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 12, 2020
We are BOUNDLESS!
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/mdali7vzzi
- Two of next week's AEW Dark matches were filmed ahead of tonight's Dynamite: Joey Janela vs. Marko Stunt, and also Travis Titan vs. Ricky Starks.
#AEWDark match being filmed - @realtravistitan vs. @starkmanjones pic.twitter.com/IzmZJcgshZ— Florida Wrestling Fan (@FLWrestlingFan) November 12, 2020
#AEWDark match being filmed - @JANELABABY vs. @realmarkostunt pic.twitter.com/4IMwibYBQU— Florida Wrestling Fan (@FLWrestlingFan) November 12, 2020