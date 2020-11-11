- Above is the AEW Dynamite Post-Show with Alex Abrahantes giving his thoughts on tonight's show and answering questions from the fans.

- Tonight's AEW Dynamite (full results here) began with a new cold open video, which you can check out below.

- Two of next week's AEW Dark matches were filmed ahead of tonight's Dynamite: Joey Janela vs. Marko Stunt, and also Travis Titan vs. Ricky Starks.