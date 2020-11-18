Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of AEW Dynamite, beginning at 8 pm ET. Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media.

Click the refresh button on your browser every few minutes to keep up with the live results. Let us know your thoughts on the show by sharing them below in the comments section.

Check this video package to get to know who Top Flight are.

Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @tntdrama or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our Intl fans. pic.twitter.com/wTk3g7L3an — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 19, 2020



- Video package introduces Top Flight (Daunte, 19 and Darius Martin, 21) real-life brothers getting a shot against Matt and Nick Jackson tonight. They ended up texting Matt and ended up getting a response. Now they are looking to make a name for themselves by beating The Young Bucks.

Young Bucks vs. Top Flight (Non-Title Match)

Darius with some misdirection, avoiding a superkick. Nick tries for a high flying arm drag, but Darius lands on his feet. Top Flight both in the ring, hit stereo kicks on Matt (after he tagged in), cover, two. The young duo is trained by Ken Anderson and Molly Holly. Big kick to Nick, sending him off the apron. Top Flight then look to fly, but hit flips back into the ring. Matt and Nick take a breather on the outside.



Back in the ring, Matt looks for a superkick, caught, lifts Matt up, Nick with the blind tag. Nick with a big shot to Daunte, Darius is then taken care of on the outside. Bulldog / dropkick combo to Daunte. Matt with a sharpshooter on Daunte. Darius gets in the ring and breaks that up. Nick follows, eats a back elbow, but then crotches him in the corner. Daunte is then powerbombed on him.



Double stomp on Daunte into a backstabber on Darius, who was still stuck in the turnbuckles in the corner. Darius able to tag in, big clothesline on Matt, big chop, standing spanish fly, cover, Nick breaks it up but is tossed to the floor. Suicide dive and then a tope con hiro by Top Flight on the champions.

Top Flight came to fight!

Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our Intl fans. pic.twitter.com/GsTpCVEWZ3 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 19, 2020



Everyone back in the ring, Daunte takes a boot to the face, lots of reversals, Daunte with a hurricanrana on Matt, cover, two. Daunte heads to the top, leaps off, rolls through and eats a spear. Darius is knocked off the apron, Nick then kicks him down. Young Bucks with an assisted slice bread off the top rope, pin, Darius breaks things up, but is then sent out to the floor. Daunte nearly gets a roll-up on Matt, ends up take a BTE Trigger, cover, 1-2-3.

Winners: The Young Bucks via Pinfall

- Post-match, Jack Evans and Angelico attack Top Flight on the outside. Young Bucks end up chasing them away. Matt and Nick help them up and shake their hands.



- Inner Circle head to Las Vegas. We see them playing Blackjack, and other games. Ortiz and Sammy don't seem to be having that much fun. The group heads to a bar with Wardlow and Jake Hager staring at each other. MJF and Chris Jericho go back and forth at the bar by ordering stronger drinks. MJF gets to Moonshine, Jericho asks for Everclear. They both drink it down and instantly hold their stomachs, "Son of a b----!" Santana and Ortiz asks if they want to go to the next level. Konnan shows up and says he's always got the best stuff. The group then comes out of a limo with smoke surrounding them. A drunk Sammy tells MJF that he hates MJF, but then they start laughing. Wardlow and Hager still pissed at each other and they decide to beat up some random guys. "To be continued..." as the group stumbles down the sidewalk.

- AEW Boundless by Director X. The video package includes Nyla Rose, Cody, Brandi, Scorpio Sky, Colt Cabana, Young Bucks, Private Party, Hangman Page, Miro, and Brit Baker. They talk about being able to overcome what others think and be the wrestlers they want to be. Brandi mentions how nobody though they could be a success after there not being a second big wrestling promotion in over 20 years. Cody says they instantly had competition in a company that had been around for decades (WWE).