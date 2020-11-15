The AEW on TNT Twitter account announced they partnered up with Director X for an upcoming video, The History of a Revolution, which will premiere on Wednesday, November 18.

"We've partnered with @iDirectorX to bring the AEW story to life through his eyes. Full video coming 11.18.20 #Boundless," the AEW on TNT account wrote.

Although the tease didn't exactly say where it would air, fans could potentially see it during this week's Dynamite.

Late last month, Cody and Brandi Rhodes teased the collaborations on their social media.