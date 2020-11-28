Last month, former WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio was indicted by a grand jury in Texas on one count of aggravated kidnapping and four counts of sexual assault.

Although Del Rio still faces a criminal trial date of January 25, 2021, it seems like things are looking up for the pro wrestler. Earlier on Saturday, Del Rio's ex-girlfriend, who leveled the allegations against him, issued an apology to the Del Rio family via Instagram.

The post, when translated from Spanish, reads, "An apology to the Rodriguez del Rio family for the damages caused by my mistakes."

In response, Del Rio's brother Hijo De Dos Caras took to Instagram and issued the following statement (translated from Spanish):

"Well gang, as everyone knows the truth always falls under its own weight. After so many and so many months, finally the garbage person who accused my brother of something totally false spoke with the truth admitting her lie and, although she apologized in such a mean way, after all that she caused my brother already My family both personally and professionally, I hope it serves so that those people who destroyed my carnal open their eyes and so that those people who supported him and did not turn their back on him do justice because in the end he, like many other celebrities, was the victim of a advantageous and greedy person like so many who abuse the reflectors and try to profit at the cost of whatever … The truth will set you free."

Del Rio was arrested back in May after the victim approached local authorities in San Antonio and stated that the wrestler allegedly grew enraged with her after accusing her of infidelity. She also alleged that Del Rio physically assaulted her and threatened to take her son and "drop him in the middle of the road somewhere." Del Rio was released on a $50,000 bond.

In the state of Texas, a conviction for aggravated kidnapping, if punishable in the first degree, could lead to a jail sentence ranging from 5-99 years or life imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $10,000. However, if the accused is convicted of aggravated kidnapping in the second degree, they could face anywhere from 2-20 years in prison and/or a fine up to $10,000.

