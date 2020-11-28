Friday's WWE SmackDown didn't advertise any matches until just before showtime and was considered "a mess," according to a report in F4WOnline's Daily Update.

Vince McMahon didn't arrive until about 12:30 pm, and nobody knew what was going on with the show, thus why matches were announced so late. The report noted most people were in the dark until McMahon showed up to the venue, but that's apparently been the case almost every week these days, and is considered "nothing new."

In a report from Ringside News, "a lot was changed, but less than usual." Some weeks it's been reported Vince had completely ripped up the script.

Some of the notable changes to last night's show included Roman Reigns' segments, and the finish to Daniel Bryan vs. Sami Zayn. It wasn't known what the original finish was going to be, but Zayn ended up winning by count-out.

