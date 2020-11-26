As noted, WWE announced that Braun Strowman has been suspended indefinitely for putting his hands on WWE Producer Adam Pearce during the opening segment of this week's Monday Night Raw. Strowman headbutted Pearce when asked to present his case as to why he should be the No. 1 contender to Drew McIntyre's WWE Championship.

According to Dave Meltzer on the recent Wrestling Observer Radio, Strowman possibly suffered a knee injury during the Raw vs SmackDown elimination match at last Sunday's Survivor Series pay-per-view. Meltzer noted that the tournament to determine McIntyre's opponent at TLC was "a last minute thing" because Strowman was otherwise going to get the title shot at the next PPV on December 20. "Word going around is he's injured and that's why WWE did the headbutt and suspension angle," said Meltzer.

Meltzer said even if the suspension is not "to cover up the injury," it is likely that Strowman vs. McIntyre is still the plan for TLC. However, WWE does have a backup plan in place if Strowman's injury should keep him out for longer than expected.

The Observer added that there's also the possibility that the suspension is just a storyline to build up heat for Strowman as a heel and he's getting the match against McIntyre either way. Meltzer said that he should get a confirmation on the story by Friday, "I've heard this from one source but I'm still awaiting confirmation from a few more people."

If Strowman is indeed injured, the winner of next week's Triple Threat Match between AJ Styles, Riddle, and Keith Lee will qualify to face McIntyre at TLC.