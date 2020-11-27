As noted, this week's Firefly Fun House segment on WWE RAW saw Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss introduce a new puppet character - Friendship Frog. The frog may have been killed off already, but you can see photos & video from the segment at this link.

The arrival of a new Fun House character led to fans speculating on what happened to Wobbly Walrus, who was introduced back in September and inspired by Paul Heyman. Walrus was named the "Special Advisor" to the Fun House.

In an update, Ringside News reports that the Walrus character had to do with creative plans for Wyatt and The Fiend that WWE never got around to doing before Wyatt and Bliss were drafted to RAW. There were plans for WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to face Wyatt with the title on the line, which is why Bliss had the staredown with Reigns in late September.

Due to the Wyatt vs. Reigns feud being nixed, there was no use for the Walrus puppet, which was a direct shot at Reigns' Special Counsel, Heyman. It was noted that the feud plans were nixed as Jey Uso's program with Reigns continued in September. The nixed feud is why the Wobbly Walrus character was introduced in the first place, which was an idea pushed forward by Bruce Prichard.

WWE still has the Walrus puppet, but there is no reason to use him at this point, and he has been cut from the Fun House, at least for now.

Wyatt is now feuding with Randy Orton on RAW. The Friendship Frog puppet was introduced during the segment to hype Bliss' match against former friend and tag team partner Nikki Cross, which Bliss won this past Monday night.

