The original plan for Roman Reigns as WWE Universal Champion was for him to have a somewhat short run with the title.

It was noted on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that Reigns having a long title run was not the original idea for his current reign.

There's no word on who they are looking at to be the next Universal Champion, but a feud between Reigns and Daniel Bryan has been planned.

Reigns has been Universal Champion since defeating former champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman in a No Holds Barred Triple Threat at WWE Payback on August 30. He pinned Strowman in that match. WWE has booked Reigns to be a strong champion in this current run.

Reigns is scheduled to face new WWE Champion Drew McIntyre in a non-title champion vs. champion match at Sunday's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view. There's no word yet on who he will feud with after the Survivor Series build and after the Jey Uso program wraps.

