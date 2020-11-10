Major League Wrestling has announced a big World Middleweight Title match for the MLW Fusion restart on Wednesday, November 18.

It was announced today that Myron Reed will defend his title against Brian Pillman Jr. Pillman will be dropping down to the 205 and under division to challenge Reed.

"Pillman is more see through than a glass door, at the restart I'm gonna leave him on the floor," said Reed in a press release issued today.

The announcement on Pillman Jr. vs. Reed comes after MLW announced the main event for November 18 earlier this week. That match will see Davey Boy Smith Jr. challenge World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu.

Stay tuned for more on MLW and The Restart. Below is the full Pillman vs. Reed announcement sent to us today: