This week's AEW Dark features 15 matches, along with a new edition of "The Waiting Room" hosted by Britt Baker with special guest, Tay Conti. Below is the full card:

* Chaos Project vs. Evil Uno and Stu Grayson vs. Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela

* Gunn Club vs. Cezaro Bononi, KTB, and Seth Gargis

* The Acclaimed vs. Alex Chamberlain and Damian Fenrir

* Brandon Cutler vs. Adam Priest

* Dreamgirl Ellie vs. Penelope Ford with Kip Sabian

* Fuego Del Sol vs. Peter Avalon

* Ivelisse and Diamante vs. Lady Frost and "Bionic Beast" Jenna

* Lee Johnson and Aaron Solow vs. Alex "3" Reynolds and John "4" Silver

* KiLynn King vs. Rache Chanel

* Michael Nakazawa vs. Trent with Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy

* Matt Sydal vs. Alan "5" Angels with 10

* The Hybrid2 vs. Griff Garrison and Brian Pillman Jr.

* Red Velvet vs. Tesha Price

* Vipress vs. Big Swole

* VSK and Baron Black vs. Private Party

* Britt Baker presents "The Waiting Room" (with Reba) and special guest Tay Conti

