The Dark Order's Anna Jay is set to face AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida on next week's AEW Dynamite. Riding a steak of four wins in a row, and currently ranked number five in the AEW official rankings, John Silver revealed Brodie Lee went to Tony Khan and demanded Jay received a title shot.

As seen in the video above, Jay previously met Shida back in April, losing to the current champion.

"Shida, last time we wrestled, you took advantage of a rookie," Jay said in the clip below. "Well, next Wednesday, allow me to reintroduce myself — the new Anna Jay, number 99."

"Wow. I've never feel like this before," Shida responded on Twitter. "No excited, not at all. I feel nothing from her, toughness, passion, nothing. Silver is more passionate than her! Who will fight against me next week?"

Below is the full lineup for next Wednesday's show:

* Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs. Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian

* Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Anna Jay #5 (AEW Women's World Champion)

* PAC and Rey Fenix vs. The Butcher and The Blade with The Bunny

* Will Hobbs in action