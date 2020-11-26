One of the biggest talking points leaving WWE Survivor Series was the main event contest between WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

The match has been hyped up for months on social media, as both men have evolved significantly since they first shared the ring at WrestleMania 35 in 2019. In Roman's absence earlier this year, McIntyre rose to become the top babyface in WWE, beating future Hall of Famers like Brock Lesnar and Randy Orton as he catapulted to superstardom. When Roman made his much-anticipated return at SummerSlam this past August, he took on a fresh heel persona as the 'Tribal Chief' of SmackDown.

Both men's megastar status has been recognized across the WWE Universe, and a potential match between the two was even compared to a Flair vs. Hogan feel by Triple H. Speaking on SiriusXM Busted Open Radio, Bull Ray said the big match was everything he was hoping for.

"Drew and Roman, in my opinion, the match of the night," Bully said. "We had a big fight feel last night. We had both of the WWE Champions in there. We had two big men in there, we had two men that look like what a pro wrestler should look like, two men who laid their stuff in. It looked like a fight. It felt like a spirited contest; It felt like something!

"I knew I wasn't watching two guys go through the motions. I was watching two guys who had a will, and a desire, and a passion to win. I was invested in the match. I liked the psychology in the match. I liked what they did at the end when Roman had that choke on after the nut shot, and the interference from Roman's cousin. When he had that front choke on and was holding on for dear life and Drew got the one leg, I was like, 'Wow, is he actually going to make it out of this?'"

Beyond the big fight feel, Bully says Roman and Drew accomplished something extremely rare it today's wrestling landscape.

"Just that little fluctuation in emotion right there is what takes you on a great ride," Bully said. "And what they gave you last night in that match between those two hoss champions was drama. That's a word that is seriously lacking in pro wrestling today: drama."

You can hear Bully Ray's full comments in the video below:

