As news broke today of Joe Biden being projected as the next President of the United States, those in the wrestling industry have begun to react. Two days ago, Linda McMahon — who was formerly Trump's Small Business Administration Administrator — tweeted out in support of Trump's effort to stop the vote count in battleground states.

"Stand with the Pres @realDonaldTrump for a fair count of legal votes. Ignoring court orders and breaking state laws is the opposite. We must continue the challenge! @VP; @AmericaFirstPAC"

After Biden's victory, CM Punk responded to McMahon with the classic photo of Punk — with Biden's face photoshopped in — blowing Vince McMahon a kiss after he won the WWE Championship against John Cena at WWE Money in the Bank in 2011.

Seen in the tweets below, Sasha Banks, Sami Zayn, Mick Foley, JBL, The Iron Sheik, Mickie James, Chelsea Green, Batista, Shane Helms, Joey Janela, MJF, and Ricochet commented about the Presidential results.

As noted, Kevin Owens also cracked a joke at the expense of Trump.

????????????

Thankfu', let's grow ?? — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) November 7, 2020

Don't let the door hit your ass — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) November 7, 2020

This feels better than I expected. https://t.co/v62LKlNlAk — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) November 7, 2020

The first woman and the first person of color has been elected to a Presidential ticket, long overdue but so good to see. Forget politics-let's be the UNITED States now. Congrats @KamalaHarris pic.twitter.com/sHwJZyigXP — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) November 7, 2020

Thank you to all my brothers and sisters who stood up and spoke out against lies, hate and division for 4 exhausting years to fight for decency. I'll see you in Georgia. ????????????? pic.twitter.com/soonQpP9FE — Super Duper Fly (@DaveBautista) November 7, 2020

A few quick thoughts about this historic election.



Thanks to @DaveBautista & @RealKevinNash for encouraging me to voice my opinion.



Let's begin the process of healing this great country.#Election2020 pic.twitter.com/e7oG9Jt3D8 — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) November 7, 2020

DID THE 2020 JUST TURN BABYFACE? — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) November 7, 2020

LOL you thought I'd actually get "in shape" for you miserable internet f--ks? ?????? I wrestle hour matches in my sleep! f--k abs and Congratulations Joe Biden! — "The Bad Boy" Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) November 7, 2020

Thank god.



Everyone can go back to focusing solely on me now. — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™? (@The_MJF) November 7, 2020