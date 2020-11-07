As news broke today of Joe Biden being projected as the next President of the United States, those in the wrestling industry have begun to react. Two days ago, Linda McMahon — who was formerly Trump's Small Business Administration Administrator — tweeted out in support of Trump's effort to stop the vote count in battleground states.

"Stand with the Pres @realDonaldTrump for a fair count of legal votes. Ignoring court orders and breaking state laws is the opposite. We must continue the challenge! @VP; @AmericaFirstPAC"

After Biden's victory, CM Punk responded to McMahon with the classic photo of Punk — with Biden's face photoshopped in — blowing Vince McMahon a kiss after he won the WWE Championship against John Cena at WWE Money in the Bank in 2011.

Seen in the tweets below, Sasha Banks, Sami Zayn, Mick Foley, JBL, The Iron Sheik, Mickie James, Chelsea Green, Batista, Shane Helms, Joey Janela, MJF, and Ricochet commented about the Presidential results.

As noted, Kevin Owens also cracked a joke at the expense of Trump.