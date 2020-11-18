After being away for eight months, PAC won his return match against The Blade on tonight's AEW Dynamite. Post-match, Blade and Butcher ambushed PAC as he attempted to cut a promo on Eddie Kingston while he was on commentary.

Fenix then came out to make the attempted save, followed by Penta El Zero M (with a chair in-hand). Kingston's family initially thought Penta was on their side and waited for him to take out Fenix, but he instead swung at Kingston and chased the group off.

Fenix, PAC, and Penta then stood together in the ring as they reunited their stable — Death Triangle. The group had just started to get going earlier in the year, but the COVID-19 pandemic kept PAC outside of the US, so the stable had to be put on the shelf until now.

You can check out the segment in the images below:

