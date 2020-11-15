Earlier today, Eddie Kingston took to Twitter to hype this Wednesday's match between The Blade and the returning PAC on AEW Dynamite.

After being stuck overseas since March, PAC made his much-anticipated return to AEW programming last week. "The Bastard" made a beeline for the ring, going after Eddie Kingston, presumably for bringing Penta El Zero M and Rey Fenix into his stable.

Before pandemic precautions were put in place, PAC was in a three-man stable with the aforementioned Lucha Bros, known as the Death Triangle. It appears PAC is waging war on the "Mad King" and his "family."

PAC's first match back was announced at the end of last week's Dynamite. He is scheduled to face The Blade, a member of Kingston's "family," this upcoming Wednesday. While PAC is a hungry man, Kingston reinforced that he's getting into the ring with an extremely brutal competitor.

"Alright, this is going to be on my crappy phone, but here it goes," Kingston began. "Everyone wondering. Blade. PAC. Did you see my man, Blade? Bleeding everywhere, still going to war? When I got to the back after PAC made his big return, Blade was the first one. He came up to me covered in blood, says, 'I went up to Tony Khan and I said I want PAC back. No one disrespects the family like that. No one disrespects the violent men that we are.'

"I said, 'Let's do it, bro. Let's do it.' So PAC, after eight months, you got to face The Blade. A man who just bled buckets, and still wants to fight. Hey man, I hope you did your squats, and your push-ups, and your cardio during the eight months off, because he's going to bust you up. Welcome back, little b---h."

On top of PAC's return match, this week's AEW Dynamite has a stacked card. Below are the matches and segments currently announced for Wednesday's show:

* Orange Cassidy vs. Kip Sabian

* The Inner Circle heads to Las Vegas

* AEW World Tag Team Champions Young Bucks vs. Top Flight in a non-title match

* Cody and AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin vs. FTW Champion Brian Cage and Ricky Starks

* PAC vs. The Blade

* NWA World Women's Champion Serena Deeb defends against Thunder Rosa