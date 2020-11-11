Last week, PAC broke his silence on AEW Dynamite after being in isolation for seven months. PAC has been away since March due to being stuck in the UK because of the COVID-19 travel restrictions.

He had been in the Death Triangle stable with The Lucha Bros (now in Kingston's stable), last wrestling on March 11 with Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero M in a win over Joey Janela and Private Party. In the above promo, PAC hinted that he saw everything while he was away.

On tonight's show, Penta defeated Fenix in the main event with Eddie Kingston on commentary. After the match, Kingston called Penta his best friend while kicking Fenix out of the ring. Kingston then told Penta he didn't need "dead weight" like Fenix. PAC's music hit and he came out with a mic in hand.

"Eddie Kingston! Did you think I'd be gone forever, huh?" PAC yelled. "Well, bad news, scumbag, the bastard is back and you made a very, very big mistake."

PAC made hit way to the ring, but was met by referees and officials keeping the two away from each other. It was then announced that PAC would face The Blade on next week's Dynamite. Below is the updated lineup:

* Orange Cassidy vs. Kip Sabian (with Penelope Ford)

* The Inner Circle slays Las Vegas

* AEW World Tag Team Champions Young Bucks vs. Top Flight (Non-Title Match)

* Cody and AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin vs. FTW Champion Brian Cage and Ricky Starks (with Taz)

* PAC vs. The Blade

