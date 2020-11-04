PAC returned, via video, on tonight's AEW Dynamite to deliver a message to the AEW roster, noting that he's been away for seven months now.

A "casualty of this rotten world," PAC says despite having no one to play with, he's getting faster and stronger as each day passes. In the background we hear a few clips of Eddie Kingston's voice. The AEW star finished his clip by saying "lads, I see everything."

PAC has been away since March due to being stuck in the UK because of the COVID-19 travel restrictions. He had been in the Death Triangle stable with The Lucha Bros (now in Kingston's stable), last wrestling on March 11 with Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero M in a win over Joey Janela and Private Party.

S E V E N M O N T H S

I S O L A T E D

I N T H I S R O T T E N W O R L D pic.twitter.com/SGf28l8Kj5 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 5, 2020



