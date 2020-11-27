A planned biopic on Hulk Hogan has been rumored as far back as 2013 but the wheels really got into motion in 2019. Eric Bischoff joined as an executive producer and Chris Hemsworth joined the project and will portray The Hulkster.

However, some statements may have gotten a little ahead of the actual production of the movie as Bischoff says the movie is still in development. He talked more about it on After 83 Weeks with Christy Olson.

"The information about this movie was never supposed to make the press, although Chris has done some interviews and made some very broad references to the project... there's no official statement," said Bischoff.

"The project is still technically in development, meaning it's not scheduled for production. There's no casting going on. There's no scheduling going on. It's still in, I would say, the late stages of development. So, it's not a done deal by any stretch of the imagination. I wish it was, because I'd be out looking for a new truck. But it's not."

Bischoff and Hogan are the executive producers on the project and that can mean different things in the entertainment world. That could mean they finance the film or help with creative efforts and Bischoff says most of his work has already been done with the project.

"The bulk of my involvement, honestly, was in the early, early, early phases. All my heavy lifting has already been done," revealed Bischoff who then talked about who else is committed to the project outside of Hemsworth.

"When you have the trifecta of Todd Phillips, who's one of the more sought-after directors in Hollywood, [writer] Scott Silver, same could be said easily, and then it's not that hard to get a guy like Chris Hemsworth. Well, I shouldn't say it's not that hard. It becomes a little easier to attract a top, top, top, top level actor when you've got top, top level directors and writers… That's called packaging, and I think the packaging is what got this movie off the ground. That took place two years ago."

Many production studios shut down for a while when the pandemic hit, and even though this project hasn't reached that stage yet, COVID is still playing a factor when Bischoff was asked what's the biggest hurdle they're facing.

"The biggest holdup right now, folks, is COVID. This is a big movie, by the way. It's a wrestling-based movie. So, guess what you need to have in a wrestling-based movie—a crowd! Where are you going to do that? You can't even have ten people at your house for Thanksgiving right now," stated Bischoff. "So, until that part of it is figured out, it's likely that this project is going to stay kind of right where it is, which is really far down the line.

"I don't want to sound like it's not going to happen. It's going to happen."