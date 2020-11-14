AEW announced 13 matches are set for this Tuesday's edition of AEW Dark (7 pm ET on AEW's YouTube channel).

Below is the full lineup:

* Tesha Price vs. Leyla Hirsch

* Gunn Club (Billy, Austin, and Colten Gunn) vs. BSHP King, Joey O'Riley, and Sean Maluta

* D3 and Angel Fashion vs. The Acclaimed

* TNT vs. Jurassic Express

* Joey Janela with Sonny Kiss vs. Marko Stunt with Luchsaurus and Jungle Boy

* Rahne Victoria vs. Penelope Ford

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Griff Garrison

* Alex Gracia vs. Ivelisse with Diamante

* Big Swole vs. KiLynn King

* Jack Evans with Angelico vs. Christopher Daniels with Frankie Kazarian

* Travis Titan vs. Ricky Starks

* Brandon Cutler vs. Ryzin

* Thunder Rosa vs. Lindsay Snow

You can also check out the current card for Wednesday's Dynamite here.