AEW announced 13 matches are set for this Tuesday's edition of AEW Dark (7 pm ET on AEW's YouTube channel).
Below is the full lineup:
* Tesha Price vs. Leyla Hirsch
* Gunn Club (Billy, Austin, and Colten Gunn) vs. BSHP King, Joey O'Riley, and Sean Maluta
* D3 and Angel Fashion vs. The Acclaimed
* TNT vs. Jurassic Express
* Joey Janela with Sonny Kiss vs. Marko Stunt with Luchsaurus and Jungle Boy
* Rahne Victoria vs. Penelope Ford
* Frankie Kazarian vs. Griff Garrison
* Alex Gracia vs. Ivelisse with Diamante
* Big Swole vs. KiLynn King
* Jack Evans with Angelico vs. Christopher Daniels with Frankie Kazarian
* Travis Titan vs. Ricky Starks
* Brandon Cutler vs. Ryzin
* Thunder Rosa vs. Lindsay Snow
You can also check out the current card for Wednesday's Dynamite here.
