- The above video is a clip from "Liv Forever." After being split up in the 2019 Superstar Shake-up, Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott, & former WWE Superstar Sarah Logan reunite. The three discuss the impact that The Riott Squad had on their lives.

"Liv Forever" premieres tomorrow on WWE Network.

- It was announced that former WWE NXT lead announcer Mauro Ranallo will be calling the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr fight tonight.

Ranallo will be substituting for Al Bernstein.

- Charlotte posted the below photo of her and Andrade on Twitter.

As noted in January, the two got engaged.