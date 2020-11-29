Former WWE SmackDown star James Ellsworth has created a GoFundMe Page for former WWE Light Heavyweight Champion Gillberg. As noted, Gillberg suffered a heart attack and was recently released from the hospital.

The page was created to help pay for medical and living expenses. Below is the description:

Hi everyone, Gillberg's wife and I started this Gofund me for Gillberg who recently suffered a heart attack. He currently is home and recovering, he cannot go back to work for the foreseeable future. He needs help paying his medical/living expenses while he is out of work. Please help my buddy the former light heavyweight champion Duane Gill (Gillberg) OUT!

As of this writing, $1,029 has been raised. The goal is $30,000. For those who would like to donate can click here.

