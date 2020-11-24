Former WWE and NWA Women's Champion JAZZ will participant in the Impact's Knockouts Tag Team Title Tournament as Jordynne Grace's partner.

Last week, Grace made a phone call to an unknown wrestler at the time to see if they would like to team with her during the Knockouts Tag Team Title Tournament. Tonight she informed backstage interviewer Gia Miller that Jazz will now be her partner in the tournament.

Jazz is a well-decorated wrestler who has been involved in the industry for over 21 years.

You can see her return on tonight's show in the images below: