FTR will defend their AEW World Tag Team Championship against The Young Bucks during this Saturday's AEW Full Gear pay-per-view. Many non-WWE wrestling fans have been clamoring for this contest for years and have pegged it as the ultimate dream tag match.

In fact, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have reiterated several times that a match against The Bucks was one of the reasons they wanted out of WWE. With the highly-anticipated match finally about to become reality, FTR admitted "the build" to Full Gear hasn't been great.

"We begged for our release from WWE because of this match… Am I happy with the build? I think the build could be a little bit better," Harwood told WrestleTalk in an interview. "We could have had a little more time devoted to this match and to make it a little more special."

The Young Bucks became the No. 1 contenders to FTR's titles by winning a Fatal 4 Way match on AEW Dynamite a few weeks ago.

Wheeler, who also conceded that the build-up could have been better, guaranteed that their match will steal the show at Full Gear, which also features MJF vs. Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega vs. "Hangman" Adam Page.

"The build hasn't been exactly what I hope it would be, and maybe we won't main event Full Gear," he said. "But, we are going to guaran-god damn-tee that no one on that show can follow us after that and there's nothing left standing."

Looking ahead to Saturday, Harwood said the match with The Bucks might go down in the history books as the greatest tag team match ever.

"I think you're going to see quite possibly the greatest tag team match of all time."

Harwood added the match will change the perception of tag team wrestling.

"We're hoping that this isn't the pinnacle of tag team wrestling, we hope it is the beginning of the build for tag team wrestling, to show how important tag team wrestling is, to show what an integral part of tag team wrestling this can be."

As noted, The Young Bucks said on Dynamite that they would never again challenge for the AEW Tag Team belts if they fail to beat FTR on Saturday.