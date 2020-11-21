- Above is the full Impact Wrestling Turning Point event that took place last weekend. You can also check out the full results by clicking here.

- Below are last night's NJPW Strong results:

* The DKC and Clark Connors defeated The Riegel Twins (Logan & Sterling Riegel)

* Rust Taylor defeated Rocky Romero

* Jeff Cobb defeated JR Kratos

* KENTA (holder) defeated David Finlay (Contract Rights to US Title Match)

- AAA is expected to finalize this year's TripleMania — the promotion's biggest show of the year — date very soon. According to F4WOnline's Daily Update, as of Thursday the plan was not to have it on December 26 (despite initial reports giving that date). The current card features:

* Pagano vs. Chessman (Hair vs. Hair Match)

* Kenny Omega (c) vs. Laredo Kid (AAA Mega Championship)

* Aracno and Leyenda Americana vs. Terror Pupura and Venenoide

* Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. Lady Shani (AAA Reina de Reinas Championship)