WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan says actor Chris Hemsworth looks like he's ready to play The Hulkster on the Netflix screen, at least as far as his physique goes.

Hogan took to Twitter today and posted a few screenshots of Hemsworth working out, side-by-side with photos from Hogan's own career.

"He's already there! He's ready BROTHER!!! But is he good looking enough to play me lol,lol,lol. HH," Hogan wrote.

As we've noted, it was first revealed in February 2019 that the Thor actor would be starring as The Hulkster in a biopic on Hogan's life that will focus on his earlier career, and the rise of Hulkamania in WWE. Hemsworth spoke with Total Film back in the summer and discussed the "insanely physical" preparation for the role, which requires him to put on more size than ever before. You can click here for those comments, and Hemsworth's comments on his "deep dive into the rabbit hole of the wrestling world."

There's been no update on the status of the film, but Hemsworth stated in April that it was still being written. Todd Phillips of The Joker is set to direct the Hogan biopic. Hogan and Eric Bischoff are executive producers on the project, which Netflix has exclusive rights to.

Stay tuned for updates on the Hogan - Netflix project with Hemsworth. You can see Hogan's full tweet below: