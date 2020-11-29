Impact star Ethan Page announced this afternoon that he has to cancel his ACW Wisconsin December 4th appearance due to being in contact with someone who tested positive with COVID-19.

Ethan Page also noted that his 2020 schedule is finished since the news.

Page tweeted, "Wanted to apologize to @ACW_Wisconsin for having to miss Dec 4th's upcoming event. I've come in contact w/ a covid positive person & will need to quarantine for 14 days. That will wrap up my 2020 schedule. Sorry @wwehornswoggle

Former WWE star Hornswoggle is the owner of ACW Wisconsin. As noted, he recently defeated Ethan Page on Impact as the AJ Styles spoof, "the phenomenal Wee-One."

Below you can see Page's tweet: