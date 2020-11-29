Impact star Ethan Page announced this afternoon that he has to cancel his ACW Wisconsin December 4th appearance due to being in contact with someone who tested positive with COVID-19.
Ethan Page also noted that his 2020 schedule is finished since the news.
Page tweeted, "Wanted to apologize to @ACW_Wisconsin for having to miss Dec 4th's upcoming event. I've come in contact w/ a covid positive person & will need to quarantine for 14 days. That will wrap up my 2020 schedule. Sorry @wwehornswoggle
Former WWE star Hornswoggle is the owner of ACW Wisconsin. As noted, he recently defeated Ethan Page on Impact as the AJ Styles spoof, "the phenomenal Wee-One."
Below you can see Page's tweet:
Wanted to apologize to @ACW_Wisconsin for having to miss Dec 4th's upcoming event.— Ethan Page played by Julian (@OfficialEGO) November 29, 2020
I've come in contact w/ a covid positive person & will need to quarantine for 14 days.
That will wrap up my 2020 schedule.
Sorry @wwehornswoggle ??