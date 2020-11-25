On last night's episode of IMPACT Wrestling, IMPACT Tag Team Champion Karl Anderson introduced a "phenomenal opponent" to Ethan Page. What was teased as being WWE RAW Superstar AJ Styles turned out to be Swoggle (Hornswoggle) dressed up as AJ Styles.

Swoggle came out to Styles' IMPACT theme and titantron. He also was introduced as "the phenomenal Wee-One", and he defeated Page in one-on-one action preventing The North from challenging for the tag team titles.

As reported yesterday, IMPACT had purposefully teased Styles' return to IMPACT with the plan being for Swoggle to come out as Styles. It was also reported that the Styles parody will continue for a few weeks as Doc Gallows will be out with injury for 4-6 weeks.

Swoggle has spoken to Wrestling Inc. before about him looking like Styles. He said he refers to himself as the "Pheno-midget-al one-and-a-half," though he had not spoken to Styles about the look at the time.

"I look like if AJ Styles and Conrad Thompson had a child. But the child didn't grow full arms or legs; he just grew out from the belly," Swoggle said. "I woke up to my best friends saying this photo [of him at Starrcast] is going crazy. Then John Thorn from AIW said you're the most talked about thing on Reddit right now."

Swoggle reacted to his appearance on Twitter. He tweeted, "Hey Karl! Thanks for the payday brother @MachineGunKA!"

You can view Swoggle's tweet and a photo of his appearance on Impact below:

Hey Karl!



Thanks for the payday brother @MachineGunKA !