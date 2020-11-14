Following Impact's successful exclusive event, Turning Point, they have no announced that next month, Final Resolution, will be held on Saturday, December 12, through IMPACT Plus.

This will be the last event of the year for Impact. In January, the company will pick back up with Hard To Kill, which will be airing live on Saturday, January 16.

Stay tuned with Wrestling Inc. for more information and matches to be announced for Final Resolution in the coming weeks.