Tonight's episode will follow the fallout from Turning Point, which you can catch the full results here

Josh Mathews and Madison Rayne welcome fans to Impact Wrestling! We kick things off with a Turning Point rematch!

Moose vs. Willie Mack (No Disqualification Match)

Willie Mack charges towards Moose and takes him down on the mat. Mack runs the ropes to land a forearm and big boot in the corner. He follows it with a senton, which leads their brawl towards the outside. Mack throws Moose into the ring post. Moose turns it around by throwing Mack over the barricade. Moose goes for the same attack again and again. He calls for the cameraperson to zoom up on him. He sends a direct message to the retaining Impact World Champion, Rich Swann, as the referee checks on Mack.

Both men make their way back into the ring. Mack rocks Moose with a powerful forearm. Mack makes a rookie mistake by turning his back on Moose as he catches him with a dropkick. Moose smooshed his boot into Mack's face. Moose launches Mack across the ring towards the turnbuckles. Mack moves out of the way in time before Moose goes for the same move again. Now, both men go back and forth with forearm strikes. Mack takes the lead with five straight shots. Moose counters with a pump kick. Moose runs towards the ropes. Mack catches him with a Samoan Drop and a standing moonsault. Mack goes for a cover. Moose kicks out at 2. Mack catches Moose with a big sidewalk slam. He misses his chance to land the Six-Star Frog Splash. He rises to his feet quickly. Moose lands his Lights Out finisher. Moose climbs on top of Mack and clubs him with a series of punches. It's deja vu as this match ends the same way it did on Saturday. Moose wins the match by referee stoppage.

Winner: Moose

Josh Mathews and Madison Rayne run through what's still to come on tonight's show.

At the Treehouse:The Rascalz are not ready to say goodbye to their clubhouse. They reminisce about all the fun times they had there including Wentz's date with Gail Kim, Moose choking the life out of Trey Miguel. The lights go dark before we go to commercial.

Backstage: The Deaners come to Sherlock Tommy Dreamer on the gun they found in Johnny Swinger's fanny pack this past Saturday at Turning Point.

We head back to the ring for the next action-packed match!

Suicide vs. Gio

The match between both men starts off well and sportsmanlike. We see both of them lockup. All of a sudden, Eric Young, with his new ally, Joe Doering, comes down to the ring and takes out both opponents. The referee calls for this match to end in a no contest.

Winner: No Contest

Post-Match: Eric Young gets right down to it by saying that he and Doering are now in control.

Backstage: Gia Miller interviews the now two-time Knockouts Champion, Deonna Purrazzo, and Kimber Lee. Purrazzo says their plan is coming along perfectly. Lee informs everyone that she is recovering just fine after Su Yung's attack last week. Both women will team in the Knockouts Tag Team Tournament. Following that, a message from Yung appears on the mirror that reads, "next week ur time haz come."



