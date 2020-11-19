As noted earlier, a new documentary on Liv Morgan is set to premiere on the WWE Network on Sunday, November 29.

The documentary is called "Liv Forever" and will show Morgan's life behind-the-scenes. It was filmed over a 16 month period.

AEW star Joey Janela congratulated her on social media.

Janela tweeted, "Congratulations on the documentary, can't wait to watch!"

He wasn't the only one to comment about "Liv Forever" tonight.

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens wrote, "I saw the guys from Digital follow her around backstage for nearly a year and a half, documenting everything. Highs and lows, struggles and joys. That incredible crew working on something so diligently with a subject as passionate and unique as Liv...This is going to be great."

The video above is the official trailer for "Liv Forever."

Below you can read Joey Janela's comment as well as others:

