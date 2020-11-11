It was announced on tonight's AEW Dynamite that AEW World Champion Jon Moxley is set to defend his title against Kenny Omega on December 2. The match takes place on Dynamite airing on TNT.

As noted, Moxley defeated Eddie Kingston in an "I Quit" Match on this past weekend's Full Gear PPV to retain the title. Omega beat Hangman Page on the PPV to win his opportunity to be next in line for the championship.

"Beating Omega once is one thing. Beating Omega twice takes someone special, and that's me" - @JonMoxley.

WATCH #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/Nx3qztv2PU — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 12, 2020



