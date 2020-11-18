Former WWE Superstar JTG was on a recent episode of the Chris Van Vliet Show where he discussed Shad Gaspard. JTG shared a touching moment between himself and Gaspard and has continued to honor the memory of his friend and tag team partner.

On the Chris Van Vliet Show, he suggested that Gaspard should be the recipient of the Warrior Award. The award is given during WrestleMania weekend and is awarded to those who "exhibited unwavering strength and perseverance, and who lives life with the courage and compassion that embodies the indomitable spirit of the Ultimate Warrior."

"He definitely should," JTG said. "I don't know what's a bigger heroic act than putting his life on the line for his son. But honestly, he would have done it if it was another child. If it was me, he probably would have did the same exact thing."

Gaspard passed earlier this year at the age of 39 and saved his ten-year-old son while the two were swimming. Vliet asked how often he thinks about Gaspard.

"Every day. I've got a lot of photos in my room of Shad," JTG revealed. "I have so many photos of Shad in my phone. When I'm scrolling, I can't get away from him. But it's a good thing though."

JTG has expressed and opened up about how close he and Gaspard were saying that they were not only just friends, but they were also like brothers. He talked about how close he and Gaspard were, noting that they were always there for each other whenever they had any kind of problem.

"I don't know if a lot of people know this but me and Shad were best friends," JTG said. "We were like brothers. We were pretty much like family. I spent a few Thanksgivings with him and his family. If I had an issue or financial problem or if I just had like personal problems, he was there for me. He was always there for me."