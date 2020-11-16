WWE will hold a Final Farewell for The Undertaker later this month and there's perhaps no person who's shared a ring more with Taker than his storyline brother Kane. Whether as a tag partner or opponent, The Undertaker and Kane have a 25-year relationship that goes back to their time working in Smoky Mountain Wrestling.

But it's not just The Undertaker who's had a remarkable career during that time as Kane is also a one-of-a-kind character who is a future Hall of Famer. Kane was asked about his career and which matches are most special to him during an interview with TV Insider.

"The two are the first WrestleMania match [WrestleMania XIV] and Inferno match [at Unforgiven 1998]. The WrestleMania 14 match was special because it was my first WrestleMania. To be there against The Undertaker in that spot as the culmination of this storyline was a dream come true," said Kane.

The Undertaker faced many monsters during his career and some of them ended up being in WWE for just a short time like Giant Gonzalez and the Fake Undertaker. Many thought that the Kane character would be along those lines but Kane proved that he has staying power.

"Fast forward to the next month and it's the Inferno match. I think a lot of people thought the WrestleMania match would be the end as far as Kane was concerned and if I would be around for a while, I'd probably be dropped down the card. We then have this even bigger spectacle at the next pay-per-view in the Inferno match. It was the first time anything like this had been done in WWE. I actually thought it was one of our best matches from a technical standpoint. I would pick the Inferno match as a fan, but for me emotionally, the WrestleMania match was my favorite," stated Kane.

The Big Red Machine couldn't pick a better rival to introduce him to WWE fans than The Undertaker. Their feud played out over several months and included various vignettes which added depth to the story. Kane was asked if there was anything that WWE wasn't able to get to regarding their storyline.

"One of the things about WWE is everything moves so quickly. Just because of the nature of the business things can get left on the table because you can't always take your time and bring depth to everything. We do mention this in the documentary, but there are certain things we wanted to take more time doing," revealed Kane. "Unfortunately, the industry and nature of the beast doesn't allow that.

"I think overall just the fact that Kane was introduced in early October of 1997 and then on until April 1998 for WrestleMania, in between we had this long story. The fact we were able to do that and fill that with good content and move away from Kane versus Undertaker and get back to it later on, that made up for shortfalls or disappointment we may have had otherwise."

Kane and The Undertaker always seemed to cross paths during the build up to their WrestleMania match without actually being involved in the same match. Kane recalled what his favorite moment was from the build up to his WrestleMania debut.

"It was right before Royal Rumble where it was Undertaker versus Shawn Michaels in the casket match. I ended up putting Undertaker in the casket and setting it on fire. The week before that we had teased Undertaker and Kane coming together. DX was attacking Undertaker in State College, PA [on Raw]. It appears we were going to put our differences aside and reunite. The crowd was so into it I had goosebumps," said Kane. "Then of course there was the big swerve and the next thing you know I put Undertaker out of action for a few months. Being able to do all that stuff and take our time with that story, no matter what came after, that was the money right there."