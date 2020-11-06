Impact Wrestling has announced Karl Anderson vs. World Tag Team Champion Josh Alexander for next Tuesday's Impact episode on AXS TV.

Tuesday's Impact episode will be the go-home show for the Turning Point special, which will feature Alexander and Ethan Page of The North defending their titles against Anderson and Doc Gallows, The Good Brothers. You can click here for the current Turning Point card.

Stay tuned for updates on next week's Impact show and the Turning Point event. Below is the updated line-up for Impact:

* Chris Sabin vs. Acey Romero

* Madison Rayne returns to in-ring action to team with Tenille Dashwood vs. Nevaeh and Havok

* X Division Champion Rohit Raju defends against TJP. If Raju retains, TJP can no longer challenge Raju while he's champion

* Impact World Tag Team Champion Josh Alexander vs. Karl Anderson