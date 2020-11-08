Keith Lee recently talked with SportsNet and reflected on the transition from NXT to the main roster on RAW. Lee made his main roster debut back in August, and says that while the transition was "astronomical", it was also a natural move for him since he knew several people there already.

"The magnitude was astronomical from NXT to walking into RAW and stepping into Randy Orton's space," Lee said. "I don't know many people that have done that. It was a very large transition, especially those first few weeks of fighting him and trying to work to a pay-per-view, and the triple threat for a number one contenders thing with the world title - it was a lot, to say the least. A big transition."

Lee went on to discuss the biggest differences between being on RAW as compared to NXT. Lee said things change so much and so rapidly, but that's just part of wrestling, and he mentioned meeting all of the new people took some adjusting.

"I think that things can change so very quickly," Lee said. "I also think that's just part of being in wrestling as a whole, so that's not a huge difference. But the biggest difference is just getting to know people that I've either never wrestled or never met, and just getting used to how things are and the way things work at RAW... At the end of the day, I was actually very fortunate because I had several friends on RAW, so I wasn't unsure or uncomfortable. I'm a fairly confident guy anyway, so when it comes to the transition, it felt very natural."

Since his arrival on the main roster, Lee has stepped toe-to-toe with top stars like Randy Orton and Braun Strowman. He has also been announced as part of Team RAW for the upcoming Survivor Series pay-per-view. Lee spoke on his rise to being in the main event picture, and mentioned how he's held his own against everyone that he's stepped in the ring with, which has helped his cause to be included in the spotlight.

"Fighting with Orton, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins and those guys was unexpected, but I'm really grateful for it because it allowed me to test myself," Lee said. "I've held my own, too, which is a statement in and of itself. The goal is to get through Survivor Series and take care of business with Braun. I'm not done with him. Then we'll try to make that transition back into the championship picture."

Lee made his Survivor Series debut last year as part of Team NXT, and he reflected on that moment and how it felt being one of the last two guys in the ring.

"I say that was maybe one of the more intense moments of my career," Lee said. "Considering that you had 15 guys out there from three different brands, you can never gloss over the fact that I was one of the last two in there in the battle. That's huge; it's enormous. Even though I didn't win, I made a statement and made some waves, and I think that's something that's contributed to everything that I'm trying to accomplish as far as making an impact in this supposed glass ceiling that I have, which I have every intention of shattering."

Team RAW at Survivor Series will consist of Lee, Strowman, Seamus, and AJ Styles - all guys that don't appear to get along on WWE programming. Lee said that while they may not all be on the same page as individuals, his goal is to set those differences aside and take care of business as a team, and then hash things out after all is said and done.

"That's the thing," Lee said. "I made it clear a couple weeks back when I beat Elias to qualify for the team. I said I'll put aside this thing with Braun in order to commit to this team and give it everything that I have. That's what I'm about. I am a team player. Of course when Survivor Series comes around, I want to make the impact and want to be the impact player. I want to make the difference, but I will cooperate to make the most for our team. When we're done with the team, Braun knows what's up. Until then - patience."

